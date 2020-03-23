Three Roster Holes & Three Transfers That Can Fill Them

Heading into an earlier-than-usual offseason, the University of Louisville men's basketball program seemingly has a lot more questions than answers as it pertains to next season's roster. While many of them will be answered in the coming weeks & months as the offseason progresses and (hopefully) a sense of normalcy comes back to college athletics, given the personnel currently in line to take to the floor of the KFC Yum! Center for the 2020-21 season, there are some areas on the team that are deeper than others.

After conducting a roster outlook and projecting how the depth chart will look when the Cardinals presumably retake the hardwood later this year, holes in the roster emerged with some more clear than others. Three areas of need became apparent:

Any point guard to give the position depth

An additional swingman

A backup center

The first need is the most glaring, as David Johnson is the only true point guard on the roster that is not a walk on. Finding anyone to run the point that is immediately eligible to play should be Chris Mack's biggest priority when it comes to recruiting players in the transfer portal.

He might not be at the top of everyone's list of transfer targets, but someone that the Cards should greatly consider is former Quinnipiac point guard Rich Kelly. Starting every game with the Bobcats last season, he averaged 16.7 points per game while also dishing out 4.5 assists. He would also fill the void left by Ryan McMahon, as he shot 39.4% from beyond the arc. While Mack has not reached out to Kelly just yet, it would not be surprising to see that change in the future. Landing him could also increase the chances at landing an additional transfer, but we'll get into that later.

Additionally, the Cards also need another player out on the wing. With the assumed departure of Jordan Nwora to the NBA Draft, it will make way for an uptick in Samuell Williamson's minutes, and hopefully his overall contribution as a result. Incoming JUCO transfer Jay Scrubb is also expecting to fill in this role primarily as a shooting guard, but it is still possible he does not wind up on campus and declares for the NBA Draft instead.

Now we go from someone who has been flying under the radar to someone who is on everyone's radar. When former Virginia Tech shooting guard Landers Nolley II made the shocking decision to enter the transfer portal, coaches from all over the country immediately started to pursue him. It was for good reason, as the freshman averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his time as a Hokie. Being a 6'7" guard, he would fit perfectly in Chris Mack's system. He would have to sit a year unless granted a waiver, but the wait would be worth it.

Finally, we have the backup center need. While Louisville clearly already has one in Aidan Igiehon, it was clear that he was not ready for the college game despite being an athletic freak of nature. In 13 games played, he averaged 5.7 minutes and just 1.0 PPG & 1.2 RPG. While a jump from year one to year two is more than likely expected, it would help to have another big man to go up against in practice to hone in his craft.

In comes former Quinnipiac forward/center Kevin Marfo. While he is just 6-foot-8, he led the nation in rebounding this past season with 13.3 a game. Body control and positioning is clearly something that Marfo is a master of, and going up against him in practice is sure to rub off on Igiehon and improve his game. Plus attracting Rich Kelly to come to Louisville could give Chris Mack an upper hand in bringing in Marfo as well. Though landing him will be as tough as landing Nolley, so time will tell if Mack is successful.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp