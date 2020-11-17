Tipoff Times Announced for Louisville's First Five Games

(Photo of David Johnson, Chris Mack: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2020-21 college basketball season primed to begin in just eight day, the Louisville men's basketball program has announced the tipoff times and television assignments for their first five games of the season.

Evansville officially replaces Southern Illinois as the Cardinals' season-opening opponent, and that game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network. SIU had paused activities due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Louisville's other designated Wade Houston Tipoff Classic game will take place two days later vs. Seton Hall on Friday, Nov. 27 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2. This game is still tentatively planned to be played despite the Pirates also having to pause all team activities due to COVID-19.

From there, the Cards will play on Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. Prairie View A & M at 6:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Regional Sports Network; Tuesday, Dec. 1 vs. Western Kentucky at 6:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network and finally Friday, Dec. 4 vs. UNC Greensboro at 2:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

Louisville's contests at Wisconsin on Dec. 9 and vs. Kentucky on Dec. 26, the Cardinals' two remaining non-conference games, have yet to have their tipoff times and television designations announced.

