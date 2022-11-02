Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PG Commit T.J. Robinson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has landed their first prospect out of the Class of 2024, as T.J. Robinson has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Robinson:

Prospect: T.J. Robinson

Position: Point Guard

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 160 pounds

School: Montclair (N.J.) Immaculate Conception

Top Offers: LSU, Georgetown, Kansas State, Temple

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9245 (156th)

Highlights:

Frame: Robinson clearly has time to develop his frame, but there is plenty to work with. He has a good wingspan and height for a point guard, and already has a small bit of muscle tone in his arms. Of course, he'll need to add 10-15, maybe even 20 pounds to his somewhat lanky frame, but he's got two years to do that.

Athleticism: Given his relatively light frame, Robinson is a lot more athletic right now than one would think. His top gear is fairly fast, and thanks to some good footwork and overall body control, his lateral quickness stands out. As you can imagine as a point guard above-average intangible, he looks comfortable and fluid as a ball handler.

Instincts: When you hear than Robinson was third-leading scorer amongst U16 players on the Nike EYBL circuit, it shouldn't surprise you that he is a great scorer. On the drive, he uses his burst to explode off of screens and into the lane, where he is a crafty finisher that also does a good job of drawing fouls. When it comes to the outside shot, whether it's catch-and-shoot or off the dribble, he does hit three-point shots on a fairly consistent basis while taking good shots. He's also a good playmaker down low, and can make some flashy highlight-reel worthy passes in the paint for easy buckets.

Polish: While Robinson is a score-first point guard, he does have good overall control of the ball when moving around on the court. He does have a clear preference to finish with his left hand and does dribble a bit too high at times, but that can be corrected. He also does a good job at dictating the flow of the offense, playing with pace, and setting up his teammates. Not much is known about his defense, but there could be potential here given how well he plays in transition.

Bottom Line: This is a very underrated pickup for Kenny Payne. As Robinson continues to grow into his body, his capabilities as a scorer and playmaker will only grow, and his recruiting ranking should increase with it. He has a very high ceiling, and could very well be a year-one contributor for Louisville if he continues on his current upward trajectory.

(Photo of T.J. Robinson via the NBPA)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter