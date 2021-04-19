Louisville Men's Basketball's Top 5 Plays of 2020-21

A look at the best plays for the Cardinals from last season.

(Photo of Carlik Jones: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might not have made it to the NCAA Tournament, but that does not mean the Cardinals were lacking spectacular plays. The ACC Digital Network released the top five plays from Louisville's 2020-21 campaign, which you can watch at the bottom of the page. The plays were as follows:

5. David Johnson Touch Pass Alley Oop vs. Seton Hall

Normally the dunk is the most exciting part of an alley oop, but on this instance, it was the pass. After taking a pass from Dre Davis, guard David Johnson then quickly got the ball from the elbow to Jae'Lyn Withers for the and-one flush.

4. Samuell Williamson Turns Turnover Into Slam at Duke

The entire sequence here is perfect. After Jae'Lyn Withers strips the ball on the Blue Devils' side of the court, he passed the ball to Quinn Slazinski, who then lobbed it to Samuell Williamson - who proceeded to slam the ball home with authority with two hands.

3. Dre Davis' Behind the Back Bounce Pass vs. Duke.

Yet another highlight at the expense of the Blue Devils. David Johnson grabs an offensive rebound, then starts to get trapped and throws it to Dre Davis in the post. He then takes the ball and tosses a bounce pass behind his back to a charging Jae'Lyn Withers, who is able to finish through contact for the tough layup.

2. Jae'Lyn Withers Posterizes Two Seminoles

Just like head coach Chris Mack drew it up. Carlik Jones threw an inbound pass from the baseline to Jae'Lyn Withers who was in the post, and the he proceeded to throw it down with two Florida State players all over him to draw the and-one.

1. Carlik Jones' Circus Layup at Wake Forest

The grad transfer put his craftiness on full display here. Driving from the top of the key, he went to his left, he found a window just big enough that he took the ball from his driving left hand, and laid it in with his right despite falling away from the basket.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp