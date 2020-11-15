SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2022 SG Isaac McKneely

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville men's basketball program continues to make significant strides out on the recruiting trail, as four-star Class of 2022 shooting guard Isaac McKneely has included the Cardinals on his list of top eight schools.

A number of blue-bloods are in the running for the Poca, WV product as North Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Purdue and Illinois also made the cut alongside Louisville.

“(They're) close to home. I’ve formed a great relationship with Coach Mack," McKneely told 247Sports. "They play in a packed arena of 22-thousand every night. I really like the way they use their guards, I could do really well there.”

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound prospect from Poca High School is regarded as the top player in the state of West Virginia by various recruiting services, as well as a top 100 player in the class. He ranks as high as No. 57 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports.

Isaac McKneely's Highlights:

While he continues to work to finish the 2021 recruiting class, head coach Chris Mack has continued to keep tabs on the junior class. The Cards have yet to land a commitment, but have extended offers to 20 uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2022.

(Photo of Isaac McKneely: Twitter)

