What Head Coach Chris Mack Said After 54-50 Loss vs. Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C - Despite a noticeable uptick in effort, a cold shooting night from all areas of the floor doomed Louisville on the road against Clemson.

Here's what Louisville head coach Chris Mack had to say following the loss:

(Opening Statement)

Tough night for us offensively. I mean, we couldn't buy a basket. Whether it was from the field or from the free throw line there for a while. Clemson's a really good defensive team. They changed a lot of the way they played on film. From a team it's picking you up full court a whole lot, they didn't necessarily deny. They really gapped, they made it hard on our guards. You take your hat off to them. But I thought our guys battled as hard as they could on the defensive end. It was just a muddy game, that we couldn't end up being better in the last four minutes.

(On how Clemson played differently than they did on film)

I mean we felt like, at halftime, there were a lot of things that we could have done better. From making our free throws, to finishing through contact underneath. I thought we got a few offensive rebounds, a few plays around the basket, that we came up empty on. I can't fault our effort if we're getting the ball in the paint. In the second half, it didn't feel like we we got it there as much. Clemson was it was a team that really gapped us tonight, especially off David (Johnson) and Carlik (Jones). I got to do a better job of putting some other guys in in different positions, and runs and stuff. I thought we were gonna have a bye week this week, and could put some things in. But, be that as it may, we didn't. I thought Clemson really made it tough on us to get in the lane, and we couldn't hit any shots.

(On playing more guys early)

I just want to play more guys. I feel like our team needs some help off the bench, we need some guys to step up and come in and I want to get Charles (Minlend) more acclimated getting off his injury so that he can start to help us be a better team on both ends of the floor. I don't want you know Carlik and David to be playing 40 minutes every night. That was the reason. JJ (Traynor) went in, I thought he played exceptionally well in the first half. That's why we ended up playing some more guys.

(On if he thinks they played good enough defense to win)

There were a couple possessions you'd like to have at the very end. They come out of the timeout and they duck in (Aamir) Sims, and Jae'Lyn Withers got caught napping a little bit. But he was, for the most part, he and JJ did a terrific job on an all-conference type player. He's their senior, he's a guy that's played a ton ACC games, and they went to him and he got and-one and went from a four to seven (point lead). That was a tough one right there. But, outside of maybe a few plays down the stretch, I thought our guys played as hard as they could on the defensive end. We didn't let the offensive woes affect our defensive intensity, our communication, our attention to detail. That's why you want a little bit more form on the offensive end to come away with a win.

(On the challenge of playing a game so last minute)

I mean, it's something that we that we opted to do. We've won games before doing it, we've lost games before doing it, so I'm not gonna make any big deal about the about the travel.



(On why Carlik Jones struggled so much)

They made it difficult on. Clemson, at one point a couple weeks ago, was the No. 1 defensive team in the country, and they didn't do that by luck. They really keyed in on him. They had guys in the lane when he got the ball there, and they bodied him, and rode him, and put hands on him. He's got to be able to play through contact. But, you give Clemson a lot of credit. They had a plan, and they executed that plan defensively.



(On if David Johnson's struggles were for the same reason as Carlik Jones')

They were trying to do that with both guys. But David played, for the first time in a while, really sped up. Just evidenced by a few of the turnovers that were unforced just on a catch. Some of the things he did last year as a freshman, he sort of reverted to tonight. But I got confidence in David. That'll be a one game thing, and he'll turn around. He's a terrific player, but he certainly wasn't at his best tonight.

(On if one person's shooting struggles can become contagious to the rest of the team)

Well, it did tonight. We've got to be able to combat that with a couple things. Our defensive effort has to be greater, and it was. I'm proud of our young team for being able to gut it out, and not feel sorry for themselves when the ball didn't go in. Then we just got to continue to take good shots. I think that the first half, I don't think we earned a ton of good looks. In the second half, I thought we got some good looks and did knock down. We just, we got to be able to get some offensive rebounds and finish around the basket. When it won't go in from three, or won't go in from the free throw line, we just have to be able to manufacture points in a muddy game. That's what Clemson did, and that's what you have to do when you get involved like you know in games like this.

(On if shooting struggles on a young team could possibly lead to them deviating from the game plan)

I don't think we had anybody doing their own thing. I thought we had some guys trying to make some plays, we got knocked around in the first half around the basket, and couldn't finish through contact. Second half, just seemed like there was a lid on the basket. Not only from the field, but from the free throw line. You're going to have games like that. We just had to figure out a way to get a couple more around the basket to go in, and stop them from scoring down the stretch like they did.



(On his message to the team knowing that the effort was much better)

Just that. You're gonna have games like this. You're gonna have games where the ball doesn't go in the basket. Didn't hang our head, we continued to play. The thing about this league, is you always have opportunities to come up and we gotta - I gotta put those guys in better position so that our offense a little bit easier for them. But, give Clemson a lot of credit. Like I said, they're the No. 1 defense in the country for a reason. I know they haven't played well as of late, but defensively, they've really made it made it hard on David and Carlik tonight. And we didn't help ourselves by knocking a few open shots.

