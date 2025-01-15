Louisville Report

What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 85-61 Win at Syracuse

Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals said after their win over the Orange:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey speaks to the team during a time out during their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey speaks to the team during a time out during their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Louisville men's basketball program keeps on rolling.

Heading up north to face Syracuse, the Cardinals walked into the Dome and continued to stake their claim as the second-best team in the ACC, leaving upstate New York with a dominant 85-61 win.

"We're fortunate to get a win in a tough environment against a really talented team in Syracuse," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "I thought our guys, from the very beginning, played a complete game. I think we came out right from the beginning defending at a really high level, really throughout the course of the game."

Louisville held Syracuse to just 40.0 shooting from the floor and 8-of-25 from deep. Meanwhile, led by a 24-point performance from Chucky Hepburn, the Cardinals shot 50.0 percent as a team and 12-of-28 on threes en route to their seventh straight win.

"Chucky's been sensational for this year. I think he's one of the best point guards in the country, one of the best point guards in our conference. ... He's very selfless, he's a phenomenal leader, and he's a pro in his in his work every day. Chucky was awesome tonight."

Here's what Kelsey had to say following the win:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

