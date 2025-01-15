What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 85-61 Win at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Louisville men's basketball program keeps on rolling.
Heading up north to face Syracuse, the Cardinals walked into the Dome and continued to stake their claim as the second-best team in the ACC, leaving upstate New York with a dominant 85-61 win.
"We're fortunate to get a win in a tough environment against a really talented team in Syracuse," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "I thought our guys, from the very beginning, played a complete game. I think we came out right from the beginning defending at a really high level, really throughout the course of the game."
Louisville held Syracuse to just 40.0 shooting from the floor and 8-of-25 from deep. Meanwhile, led by a 24-point performance from Chucky Hepburn, the Cardinals shot 50.0 percent as a team and 12-of-28 on threes en route to their seventh straight win.
"Chucky's been sensational for this year. I think he's one of the best point guards in the country, one of the best point guards in our conference. ... He's very selfless, he's a phenomenal leader, and he's a pro in his in his work every day. Chucky was awesome tonight."
Here's what Kelsey had to say following the win:
