What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 77-70 Loss at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA - The Louisville men's basketball program's 10-game win streak has come to an end, suffering a stunning 77-70 loss at Georgia Tech.
It marked Louisville's first loss since falling to Kentucky back on Dec. 14, as well as their first loss to a team outside of Quadrant 1and 2 in the NET ranking.
"Give Georgia Tech a lot of credit," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Damon (Stoudemire) and his staff did an outstanding job. Had their guys ready, but they had a really good scheme. Kids played extremely hard, but the atmosphere was awesome, and they were the better team tonight."
Louisville did not have an efficient offensive outing, shooting just 45.5 percent from the field, including 11-of-28 in the second half, going only 11-of-19 at the free throw line and having 12 assists to 14 turnovers. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech shot it 47.6 percent - thanks mainly to an 18-of-32 showing in the second half.
"I think defensively, one of the things that they did tonight that they haven't done much at all, ... they did a tremendous amount of switching tonight," Kelsey said. "It's not something that they normally do in their scheme. We played against many, many switching teams, but they're switching teams. So in preparation, you're working on the concepts to go against that. And I thought that stymied us a little bit, and we didn't respond the right way.
