What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 89-61 Win vs. Indiana
NASSAU, The Bahamas - The Louisville men's basketball program's run in the Battle 4 Atlantis is off to a fantastic start, using a massive second half to thwart No. 14 Indiana and secure a 89-61 victory.
"I want to give Indiana a lot of credit," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "They're extremely talented, very well coached, very, very difficult to prepare for. That's one of the elite teams in the country, I believe.
"I'm so proud of our guys. Their defensive effort, just thought they played with such tenacity and grit, and so much activity. We were fortunate to come out with a win."
Louisville led by eight at halftime, and after Indiana scored the first basket of the period, the Cardinals exploded. They countered with a 37-9 run, leading by as much as 38 points. They went 22-of-33 in the second half, shot 56.9 percent for the game, and held IU to just 33.3 percent from the floor with 23 turnovers.
"I think (IU's Myles Rice) is going to do really good things in the Big 10, but's time for me to put my name up there too," point guard Chucky Hepburn said, who finished just shy of a triple-double. "I'm one of the best point guards in the country as well, and I'm going to start playing like it every game, and taking that approach every practice."
Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Noah Waterman had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey, Point Guard Chucky Hepburn and Forward Noah Waterman
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X