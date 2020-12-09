Louisville offers Class of 2022 SF Ty Rodgers

(Photo of Ty Rodgers: Jake May/MLive.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With all the members of the Louisville men's basketball program's Class of 2021 firmly locked in after the Early Signing Period, head coach Chris Mack has now completely shifted his recruiting efforts onto the next class.

On Wednesday, Class of 2022 small forward Ty Rodgers announced that he had officially received a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

This is the thirteenth offer that the Grand Blanc, Mich. native has collected; also getting offered by Florida State, Houston, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, Rhode Island, Syracuse, Temple, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound prospect from Grand Blanc Community is one of the top players in the state of Michigan, and ranks as high as the No. 50 prospect in the class according to 247Sports.

Last season as a sophomore, Rodgers helped led Grand Blanc to the Division 1 district finals before competition was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He averaged 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 21 games.

Ty Rodgers' Sophomore Year Highlights:

Louisville currently only boasts one commitment from the 2022 class, small forward Tae Davis, but Mack has been hard at work reaching out to prospects from the class. So far, he has extended offers to 19 uncommitted '22 recruits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp