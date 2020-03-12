Vince Tyra Discusses ACC Tournament Cancellation

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference's men's basketball Tournament in Greensboro, NC, University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra spoke to the media from the team hotel regarding the cancellation, as well as what lies for the future in regards to the NCAA Tournament Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments and spring competition for all Louisville Cardinals athletics.

