Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Vince Tyra Discusses ACC Tournament Cancellation

Matthew McGavic

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference's men's basketball Tournament in Greensboro, NC, University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra spoke to the media from the team hotel regarding the cancellation, as well as what lies for the future in regards to the NCAA Tournament Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments and spring competition for all Louisville Cardinals athletics.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Cancels Remainder of Men's Basketball Tournament

The decision comes just one day removed from the league's decision to close off the tournament to fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Matthew McGavic

Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Former Louisville men's basketball player is the second member of Utah Jazz to test positive

samdraut

Louisville To Face Syracuse In ACC Tournament

The Cardinals will square off against the Orange for the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals, following Syracuse's dismantling of North Carolina on Wednesday.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Completes Two Game Sweep Of Chicago State

The No. 2 Cardinals complete their two game sweep over the visiting Chicago State Cougars, outscoring them 26-5 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Closes Off Remainder of Men's Basketball Tournament To Fans

The Atlantic Coast Conference has decided to close their doors to fans for the remainder of their ongoing men's basketball tournament in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Matthew McGavic

Home events for Louisville athletics will continue as scheduled

The University of Louisville continues to monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus

samdraut

NCAA Closes Off Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments To Fans

NCAA announces it will close the tournament to fans

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named A Third Team All-American By SI

Louisville Basketball's Jordan Nwora has been named a 2019-20 Third Team All-American by Sports Illustrated

Matthew McGavic

How The ACC Tournament Can Affect Louisville's NCAA Tournament Seed

We're less than a week away from the unveiling of the 2020 NCAA Tournament field, and the ACC Tournament has plenty of say as to where Louisville will end up come Selection Sunday.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Overwhelms Chicago State In Series Opener

The front half of a two game midweek series was no problem for the Cards, taking down the Cougars behind another stellar day at the plate and a splendid outing from Michael Prosecky.

Matthew McGavic