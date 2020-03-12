Louisville To Face Syracuse In ACC Tournament

The Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team will face off against Syracuse for their first game in the 2020 ACC Tournament on Thursday, following the Orange's 81-53 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday night in Greensboro, NC.

Louisville and Syracuse faced off just once this season, resulting in a 90-66 victory for the Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center back on Feb. 19th. It was Louisville's most lopsided victory in ACC play this season, as five Cardinals finished with double digits points. First Team All-ACC guard Elijah Hughes was held to just 10 points on 3-13 shooting, while Syracuse as a whole shot just 23-60 from the field and 7-26 from beyond the arc.

Thursday's game against the Orange, as well as the remainder of the ACC Tournament, will be closed off to the general public as the Atlantic Coast Conference made the decision following the national and worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Only "essential tournament personnel" will be permitted to attend.

The other four Power Five conferences also followed the same course of action with their respective conference tournaments, with NCAA President Mark Emmert going so far as to close doors to fans for the entirety of the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Tipoff is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 12th at 9:00pm EST, and will be aired on ESPN or ESPN2.

