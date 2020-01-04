Louisville's Kimble: ACC is still the best conference

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) may or may not be down from a year ago, but whether it is or isn’t, Louisville men’s basketball becomes fully engulfed in it starting this weekend.

After losing to Kentucky in overtime Dec. 28 in Lexington in their final non-conference game of the regular season, the Cardinals play 16 consecutive conference opponents beginning with Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4. Louisville is 2-0 in the ACC with a win over Miami in the season opener and victory over Pittsburgh in December.

Louisville coach Chris Mack hasn’t delved into the other teams in the conference besides Louisville’s previous two opponents and Florida State. He said the league lost a lot of talented players from last year.

“It’s a new league. I think freshman and younger players, they get better with game experience, they get better as the season goes on,” Mack said. “I think you’re going to find a lot of teams are going to play better basketball in our league as the year goes along. Make no mistake, there are teams in this conference that can win a national championship and teams that have their sites set for that.”

Louisville doesn’t expect any breaks during its conference portion of the schedule. Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble said he thinks the ACC is the best conference in the country.

The conference has four teams ranked in the most recent Associated Press poll. Duke is ranked second, Louisville is ranked seventh, Florida State is ranked 18 while Virginia is ranked 19.

“Every team is going to give us a tough time, every team is going to play their heart out,” Kimble said.