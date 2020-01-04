Louisville guards struggle against Florida State pressure

With continuous pressure, Louisville men’s basketball used a three-guard lineup against Florida State in a 78-65 loss at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4 to no avail.

Lamarr Kimble made his first career start at Louisville, playing 30 minutes while Darius Perry started alongside the graduate-transfer, logging 23 minutes. David Johnson came off the bench to play in a career-high 19 minutes.

Kimble started in place of Ryan McMahon, who played 14-and-a-half minutes against Florida State. The backcourt struggled against Florida State, combining to shoot 8 of 32 from the field. Louisville coach Chris Mack said his guard were manhandled by the Seminoles’ length and size.

Mack wanted to utilized Johnson more against a Florida State defense that leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in turnovers forced per game.

“You have to have guys that can handle the ball, make plays, and get in the lane to alleviate that pressure,” Mack said. “We really could’ve played any combination, and I thought that was the best combination at that time to get the ball into the lane.”

Louisville’s coaching staff has wanted to increase Johnson’s playing time. Mack said McMahon has struggled in recent weeks, so he needed to refigure his starting lineup to allow Johnson to see the floor more.

“When Darius and Ryan start, you essentially have two guys that only play the point guard position on the bench,” Mack said. “It’s like a bakery line for David to ever get in the game. By the time we even get to him, there’s nine, eight minutes left on the clock in the first half. So by start Fresh [Kimble], now you have an opportunity where David can be the first point guard sub in the game.”

Mack said Johnson presents some different things than other point guards do. The freshman went 2 of 9 from the field for six points, finishing with six rebounds and three assists.

Johnson will continue to learn by playing in games, Mack said.

“I thought David, like a lot of freshmen, did some good and some not-so-good,” Mack said. “We’ve got to continue to play them.”