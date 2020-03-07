Louisville plays for a share of the ACC regular season title

Louisville men’s basketball won’t shy away from what’s on the line in the regular season finale against Virginia in Charlottesville.

The Cardinals (24-6 overall, 15-4 in the ACC) tipoff against Virginia with both teams playing for at least a share of the ACC regular season championship. The Cavaliers (22-7 overall, 14-5 in the ACC) have won seven straight games and 10 of their last 11.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said he has always considered the ACC the best league in college basketball, so winning a regular season title has been a goal for his team.

“It’s something we have talked about since the summer,” Mack said. “To go through 20 games against high-level competition, go through the ups and downs, it’s an achievement. It may not be the achievement that television celebrates or fans think about, but I know our guys would be extremely excited to win tomorrow.”

Louisville’s 15-4 start in the ACC is its best in its six years in the conference and the most wins in the ACC in program history. The Cardinals went on a 10-game conference winning streak earlier in the season and have clinched one of four double byes for the 2020 ACC tournament next week.

Louisville last won a conference title while in the American Athletic Conference in 2013-14. Mack is excited for Louisville’s five seniors, who have the opportunity to win a regular season conference title.

“Those guys have been the core of our program the past couple years, they have been through some rocky times,” Mack said.

Dwayne Sutton, a fifth-year senior, wants Louisville to play its style of basketball in the season finale with a conference title on the line.

“It’s definitely a lot of motivation,” Sutton said. “Coach Mack preached how hard would you play if this was for an ACC championship.”

Whether Louisville wins or loses to Virginia, Mack says the conference and NCAA tournament are different than the regular season.