Louisville's Chris Mack: "We have to figure out why we are good"

Chris Mack wants his team to figure out what makes them good.

Louisville men’s basketball defeated Miami 74-58 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 7, snapping a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals led by as many as 20 points in the first half before Miami trimmed its deficit to five points four times in the second half.

“We were really good in the first 15 minutes,” the Louisville head coach said. “This team has to figure out, and I have to figure out why that is. Why are we good in the first 15 minutes and not able to sustain it?”

After losing on consecutive Saturdays to Kentucky and Florida State, Louisville looked as good as its looked early on against Miami. The Cardinals jumped out to a 30-10 lead 12-and-a-half minutes into the first half.

Miami outscored Louisville by nine points in the final seven minutes of the first half to cut its deficit to 11 points at halftime. The visitors shrunk Louisville’s lead to two possessions in the second half, but the Cardinals ended the game on a 15-4 run for their third conference win of the year.

Mack thought his team lost some confidence at the end of the first half, which allowed Miami to work back into the game.

“They [Miami] came out and played with a lot of confidence in the second half,” Mack said. “They space the floor, they go one-on-one. They have guys who can make some shots.”

Jordan Nwora finished with a team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds for Louisville. Steven Enoch added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Williams and Darius Perry each added 10 points.

Perry said Louisville has to figure out how to play well with each other on both ends of the floor to put a whole 40 minutes together.

“It means a lot of guys have to mature, start to watch film, get to know each other, know what makes us better as a team,” Perry said.