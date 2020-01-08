Louisville Maven
Louisville's Chris Mack living with mistakes from Williamson and Johnson

Chris Mack is willing to live with some mistakes, but not too many made by freshmen.

Louisville men’s basketball defeated Miami 74-58 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 7 to snap a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals’ head coach used freshmen Samuell Williamson and David Johnson for varying results in Louisville’s third Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win of the season.

Johnson played 12 minutes, going 1 of 2 from the field along with 1 turnover. Williamson made all three shots for six points, but had two turnovers and three fouls in 10 minutes.

Mack wants his underclassmen to gain experience and play through some mistakes to learn.

“I do know that I have to play them, so I’m going to have to live with some of those (mistakes), but they’re going to have to know that if you make too many of them, you’re not going to be in the game for very long,” Mack said. “Not at this level, we’re trying to win and trying to get a deeper team.”

Mack said Johnson and Williamson made some “bonehead plays” in the second half against Miami.

“I don’t care if they’re freshmen or not, we’re trying to win,” Mack said. “They have to be better and we have to be better. I’m going to keep putting them out there, but they have to be better.”

Williamson has appeared in all 15 games as a reserve, averaging 15 minutes and 4.9 points per game. Johnson, who had offseason shoulder surgery, missed the first four games of the year. The Louisville native is playing eight minutes per game in 11 appearances. 

