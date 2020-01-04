Florida State's length and pressure bothers Louisville

Louisville men’s basketball couldn’t find a way around Florida State’s length, size and athleticism, falling 78-65 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4 for the Cardinals’ second straight loss. Louisville shot 38.7 percent from the field and finished with 16 turnovers in its first conference defeat of the year.

Louisville coach Chris Mack didn’t think things were all bad offensively in the first half despite his team shooting 27 percent from the field.

“I thought in the first half we did a tremendous job, we took care of the ball, we missed so many shots around the paint, and Florida State does that,” Mack said. “They block a lot of shots, they alter things, but I thought we were getting some great looks.”

The Cardinals were getting good looks in the first half, but trailed by seven points at halftime. Florida State, a team that leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in turnovers forced per game, completely disrupted Louisville’s offense in the second half.

Louisville had 11 turnovers in the second half as Florida State built its lead to double digits. Mack didn’t think Louisville got open threes or shots around the rim in the second half.

“We didn’t do that in the second half, we also had some killer turnovers in transition,” Mack said. “Not even in the half court, but just, we get stops defensively, now we’re pushing it out, and now we advance the ball, and Florida State does a great job reading our eyes.”

The Cardinals closed their deficit within a possession twice in the second half, but Florida State always had an answer offensively.

Jordan Nwora was the lone bright spot, scoring 32 points on 11 of 15 shooting from the field. Minus Nwora, the Cardinals shot 27.7 percent from the field.