Louisville forces Florida State to be focused for 40 minutes

Louisville men’s basketball elevated Florida State’s focus going into the first game of 2020 for both teams.

The Seminoles were aware of Louisville’s offensive and defensive efficiency, it’s top-10 ranking and prowess that the team has shown this year. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton thought his team had a higher level of concentration against the Cardinals in the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4.

Florida State handed Louisville its first loss in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play, defeating the Cardinals 78-55.

“I’m very pleased that our kids were locked in for the whole 40 minutes of the game. One of the reasons why they were so locked in, as we watch and try to prepare for the Louisville game, you see so many things that they do at such a high level offensively and defensively, that we had to be at our very best with no drop-off,” Hamilton said. “As a result of the respect we have for the type of job they’ve done, the coaches have done with this team, it elevated our focus, and I think it created a higher level of concentration for my team that allowed us to play consistently for the whole 40 minutes.”

Florida State never allowed Louisville to get comfortable. The Cardinals shot 27 percent from the field in the first half and trailed by seven points.

After the Seminoles stretched their lead to double digits in the second half, Louisville closed with a possession twice, but Florida State always had an answer offensively.

Florida State shot 55.2 percent from the field and forced Louisville to commit 16 turnovers. The Seminoles made their final five shots from the field as Louisville dropped to 11-3 this season.