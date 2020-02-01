David Johnson won't move into Louisville starting lineup

Chris Mack doesn’t plan to move David Johnson into the starting lineup.

The freshman for Louisville men’s basketball has emerged in recent weeks as a valuable contributor and playmaker. Johnson is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 22.2 minutes in his last five games, but Mack doesn’t want to alter the rotation that has the Cardinals on a seven-game winning streak.

“To me, it doesn’t matter who starts,” Mack said. “It’s who finishes, who plays a majority of the minutes. I think we have a good thing going, we haven’t lost. If I feel like there is a way to make our team better, than I’ll do that.”

Mack said it’s nice to have experience on the floor to start a game, so Johnson has typically subbed in after the first media timeout in the first half. The 6-foot-5 guard has the ability to get into the lane that create shots for himself and teammates.

Johnson was named the ACC Freshman of the Week for Jan. 13-19 after averaging 15.0 points and 5.5 assists in Louisville’s wins over Pittsburgh and Duke. Mack said Johnson sees plays develop, which allows him to make plays when he gets into the lane.

“David has great size to finish in the lane,” Mack said. “He gets 3 or 4-foot shots because he is one-on-one in there. When he is one-on-two, he generally tries to make the right play.”

Johnson hasn’t just been a scorer and passer. He had a career-high eight rebounds against Boston College, finishing with five offensive boards.

The coaching staff debated if Johnson should pursue offensive rebounds or get back on defense when a shot is taken, which is the traditional for a point guard to do.

“He has long arms and is athletic. He doesn’t necessarily have an opponent that is used to blocking him out,” Mack said. “Most point guards get back when a shot goes up. I’m just glad we made the right decision early on, I have never sent a point guard to the glass.”

Johnson’s decision making becomes his next area of improvement as he adjusts to the collegiate game. He has an assist/turnover ratio of 1.27 in 17 games.

“He is learning, he gets in there sometimes and takes a tough shot or has a turnover,” Mack said. “Those mistakes are going to disappear over time.”