David Johnson "more sure" of things, earns start

Starting was the last thing David Johnson was thinking about as he adjusted as a freshman for Louisville men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-5 guard made his first career start in Louisville’s victory over Syracuse on Wednesday. Johnson finished with seven assists and four rebounds as the Cardinals ended a two-game losing streak with a win at the KFC Yum! Center.

Johnson has 15 assists and no turnovers in his last two games. He is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in his last 11 games.

After appearing as a reserve for the first 22 games of his collegiate career, Johnson said there isn’t much of a difference between starting or coming off the bench.

“I just had to be locked in from the jump, it was different than seeing how the game goes,” Johnson said. “Once the game started it was like me being in the game the amount of time I am usually in there.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack planned to alter the starting lineup after the loss to Clemson last Saturday. Mack started Johnson and Malik Williams for the first time this season, along with Dwayne Sutton, Jordan Nwora and Ryan McMahon, who hadn’t started since Dec. 28.

Mack wanted Johnson on the floor from the get-go because of his playmaking ability.

“He is our best playmaker,” Mack said. “He has come a long way on both ends of the floor. It’s easy to see the dynamic plays he makes and the things that happen above the rim, the things that he can do that other players can’t.”

As Johnson has adjusted to the college game, he believes his decision making has improved because of work with the coaching staff and the constant of playing every day. He missed more than four months after offseason shoulder surgery in July.

Johnson admitted to being confident of things offensively.

“My decision making, me being more sure of plays and passes rather than trying to make the home run play every time,” Johnson said. “I feel a lot better about me being in the right position and putting people in the right spots rather than trying to put them in the wrong spots.”

Though he still faces a learning curve that comes with being a freshman, Johnson’s teammates have expectations for him. He is averaging 21.1 minutes in his last 11 games.

Johnson said Williams got on him about making a mistake during a game recently.

“I get the explanation that ‘he is a freshman, he is going to learn and do that,’ I don’t like to think about it that way,” Johnson said. “One of the older guys got on me, it clicked that I was one of them. I have to do the right things all the time, I can’t afford one mistake here or there.”

Mack, who offered Johnson a scholarship at Xavier before becoming the Louisville head coach, has always had a belief in the Louisville native. He said that belief will continue as Johnson develops.

“Every player struggles at times with what the college game presents,” Mack said. “There are some struggles that he has yet to see that are going to happen as he takes more ownership of who he is as a player.”