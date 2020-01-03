Fresh Kimble's role could expand for Louisville

Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble didn’t go into Louisville men’s basketball’s game against Kentucky with a specific plan, but he put together his best performance of his season. The graduate transfer from St. Joseph’s University finished with 12 points and four assists in the Cardinals’ 78-70 overtime loss to Kentucky Dec. 28 in Lexington.

Kimble played 28 minutes, shooting 5 of 9 from the field as Louisville rallied from a 12-point deficit to force overtime in the annual rivalry. The 6-foot guard wants to bring energy every game, but says his role is whatever his team needs him to bring on that particular day.

“My driving force is just trying to get a win, trying to do as best as possible to give my team energy on both ends of the floor, give us the best chance possible to come out with a W,” Kimble said.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said Kimble’s role could expand because the team has more confidence in the guard’s ability after his performance against Kentucky.

“I thought he stepped up, I thought he had his best game of the year,” Mack said. “That’s what you come to expect from a guy that has been in college basketball for five years.”

Kimble said his confidence has always been there, but he has wanted to play better for his teammates. He is playing 19 minutes per game, averaging 4.8 points and three assists. Kimble made two 3-pointers and had a drive late against Kentucky for a game-tying score, but also had two steals.

“I thought as good as he was on the offensive end,” Mack said. “I thought he was equally as aggressive and effective on the defensive end, he has by in large been that way the entire year.”