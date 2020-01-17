Louisville Maven
Fresh Kimble a steady leader for Louisville backcourt

When Louisville men’s basketball has needed a stable presence in its backcourt, Lamarr “Fresh” Kimble has provided it. The graduate transfer from St. Joseph’s University has been a consistent part of the Cardinals’ guard rotation this season.

After Louisville coach Chris Mack reshuffled his team’s rotation following an overtime loss to Kentucky Dec. 28, Kimble has started four consecutive games. The 6-foot guard’s minutes have increased with his presence in the starting lineup as he is averaging 26 minutes in the last four games.

Kimble had six points and six assists in Louisville’s overtime victory over Pittsburgh Jan. 14. His assists-turnovers ratio of 2.36 ranks third in the Atlantic Coast Conference and he has 11 games this season with one or no turnovers.

Mack calls Kimble a gamer because he brings effort in practice every day. The graduate transfer has become a leader because his teammates trust and appreciate his play, Mack said.

“I think he is very steady. I think his teammates know what he is going to give them,” Mack said. “I think he has done a phenomenal job defensively, really all year long.”

Kimble, who was a three-time captain at St. Joseph’s, primarily played off the ball during his sophomore and junior seasons. Kimble was more of a ball dominant guard in the freshman year, so Mack believed he could make the transition back to point guard with his arrival to Louisville.

“His freshman year you could really see him with his opportunity when he played on the ball, we knew that coming into this year his opportunity would be more having the ball in his hands and allowing him to play in ball screen situations,” Mack said.

Kimble has shot just 35 percent from the field and averages 4.8 points, but he leads without scoring. Kimble is a vocal leader in Louisville’s backcourt.

“I have learned a lot from Fresh on the court, on the fly,” freshman David Johnson said. “He talks to me a lot during the huddles, during dead balls. His experience is really helping me when we are on the court together.”

