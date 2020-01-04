Louisville manhandled in loss to Florida State

Chris Mack thought his team was manhandled in its first conference loss of the season.

Louisville men’s basketball fell to Florida State 78-65 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4, the Cardinals’ second straight loss. The Seminoles shot 55.2 percent from the field, making 11 3-pointers as Louisville struggled on both ends of the floor.

"I thought for really the entire game they were by far the tougher team,” Mack said. “I thought our guards got manhandled. They just shot over the top of our guards, especially in the second half.”

Florida State’s length, athleticism and pressure bothered Louisville. The Cardinals had 16 turnovers, 11 in the second half, and Florida State blocked six shots.

After trailing by seven points at halftime, Louisville fell behind by double digits until it closed its deficit to three points twice in the second half. The Cardinals couldn’t get enough stops and Florida State returned its advantage to more than 10 points in the final eight minutes.

The Seminoles made their final five field goals as Louisville dropped to 11-3.

“We have to be a lot tougher,” Mack said. “We can’t correct our height, it is going to be what it is. We could have done a much better job, we needed to do a much better job of not letting players get to their spots so close to the rim and shoot right over the top of us.”

Malik Williams thinks toughness can take care of most of Louisville’s problems. The junior forward said Louisville needs to get back to the team it was earlier in the season.

“It is more than physical stuff, it is about being mentally tough,” Williams said. “Being mentally tough is staying locked in.”