Louisville's Jordan Nwora candidate for Julius Erving Award

Jordan Nwora has been named as one of the top 10 candidates for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, announced Feb. 5 by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Louisville men’s basketball junior was one of 10 players selected for the annual honor in its sixth year of recognizing the best small forwards in Division I men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-8 forward the ACC Player of the Year and first team Associated Press (AP) All-American selection. Nwora is second in the conference in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game. He ranks seventh in field goal percentage and 10 in the rebounding in the ACC. Nwora’s 424 points this year is the second-most by a Cardinal player through 22 games over the last 20 seasons.

He scored a career-high 37 points against Boston College, the seventh-most ever in a single game for a Louisville player. Nwora has scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season. He ranks seventh in the KenPom Player of the Year standings.

Nwora is the 69 player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, surpassing the milestone Jan. 4 against Florida State. He ranks 47 on Louisville’s career scoring list.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel narrowed the list from 20 to 10 candidates. Nwora is joined by nine other players, which include: Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State; Devin Vassell, Florida State; Corey Kispert, Gonzaga; Precious Achiuwa, Memphis; Tres Tinkle, Oregon State; Elijah Hughes, Syracuse; Anthony Lamb, Vermont; Saddiq Bey, Villanova; and Naji Marshall, Xavier.

The winner of award will be announced April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles.