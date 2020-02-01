Louisville's Jordan Nwora finding new ways to score

When opponents’ primary focus is stopping Jordan Nwora, the junior for Louisville men’s basketball must do different things to score.

The 6-foot-8 forward scored a career-high 37 points against Boston College Jan. 29 as Louisville extended its winning streak to seven games. Nwora, who finished 11 of 20 from the field in the victory, made a career best seven 3-pointers.

Nwora’s performance tied for seventh in individual scoring for a single-game and is the highest output by an ACC player this season. Prior to his scoring outburst against Boston College, Nwora shot 32.1 percent from the field in the previous three games.

“I had a few nights where my shot wasn’t falling like it usually does, I just had to get back on track,” Nwora said.

Nwora scored 21 points in the first half, saying he trying to help his team stay in the game. He has scored more than 20 points in 11 games this season, but wasn’t aware of how many points he had against Boston College.

“Sometimes my teammates get in my ear and tell me, but the main thing is winning the game,” Nwora said.

Louisville coach Chris Mack said Nwora has to work more for his points this season because teams know about his scoring ability. Nwora has improved in finding ways to score by offensive rebounding, running the floor or cutting, Mack said.

“He is going to get every team’s best defender,” Mack said.

Nwora’s 410 points this season is the second-most by a Louisville player through 20 games over the last 20 seasons. He leads the ACC in scoring at 19.5 points per game and is shooting 43.9 percent from behind the arc, but he is doing more than scoring.

He has four double doubles and is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game.

As opponents focus on Nwora, his scoring ability helps to open opportunities for teammates as the floor is spaced.

“Sometimes it’s better for me to stay in one spot because teams aren’t helping off me,” Nwora said. “If they’re not going to help off me, it creates a lot of opportunity for other guys to get open.”