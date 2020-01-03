Florida State's identity a challenge for Louisville

Players change, names change, faces change, but Florida State men’s basketball’s identity stays the same. Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack knows what to expect from Leonard Hamilton’s team that is welcomed to the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4 for the Cardinals’ third conference game of the year.

The seventh-ranked Cardinals (11-2) lost to Kentucky in overtime Dec. 28 in Lexington in their final non-conference game of the regular season. The 18-ranked Seminoles has won five straight games and leads the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in turnovers forced per game. Florida State ranks 12 in the nation with 18.6 turnovers forced per game and is 16 nationally in steals with 9.7 per game.

Mack said Hamilton’s teams have the reputation of playing extremely hard on the defensive end, trying to rattle opponents with its full court pressure.

“It comes down to a few factors, an excellent, athletic, long athletes on the floor that play a style that is all over the court, 94-feet,” Mack said. “They don’t let you catch the ball where you want. They switch every screen both on and off the ball, which is a little different from years past.”

Florida State uses its bench to keep its pressure continuous, utilizing 12 players that average over nine minutes a game. Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell score in double figures, averaging 11.5 and 11.8 points, respectively.

Lamarr Kimble said Louisville must be more decisive when passing the ball against Florida State’s defense because of its length and pressure.

“Great size at each position, kind of like an NBA sized team, great defenders that play one style of pressuring you the whole game, forcing you into turnovers,” Kimble said. “We have to do a great job making sure we get the best shot possible.”

Forrest, 6-foot-4, Vassell, 6-foot-7 and Anthony Polite, 6-foot-6, make up a lengthy backcourt for the Seminoles. Forwards Malik Osborne, 6-foot-9, and RaiQuan Gray, 6-foot-8, are Florida State’s starting forwards.

Hamilton can turn to a pair of seven-footers in Balsa Koprivica and Dominik Olejniczak. Louisville tips off against Florida State at 2:05 p.m.