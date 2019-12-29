Louisville can't finish in rivalry game against Kentucky

When Louisville men’s basketball fell behind by 12 points to its rival early in the second half, it answered with intensity. The Cardinals completed a double-digit comeback at Rupp Arena Dec. 28, but lost to Kentucky 78-70 in overtime after taking the lead several times late in regulation.

Immanuel Quickley hit a corner 3-pointer three minutes into the second half to give Kentucky a 38-26 advantage, forcing Louisville coach Chris Mack to call a timeout. After the timeout, Louisville went on a 14-3 run to close its deficit within one.

Steven Enoch had a three-point-play in the paint, Dwayne Sutton made free throws and Lamarr Kimble capped the run with a pull-up jumper from behind the arc.

“I think in one of the huddles our guys were pissed off,” Mack said. “We became a little tougher on the defensive end. For a while, we let our offensive struggles let Kentucky get out in transition, then they broke our back on a couple offensive rebounds.”

Darius Perry made a game-tying 3-pointer minutes later while Enoch gave Louisville the lead with a shot from behind the arc with 9:33 left in the second half.

The Cardinals took the lead again in regulation when Kimble made a 3-pointer with 3:28 left, but Louisville couldn’t build its lead beyond one possession as Kentucky’s offense answered.

Louisville had a three-point advantage twice in overtime, but Kentucky took advantage of matchup problems to score.

They don’t run a whole lot, they put what they perceive our weaker defenders in runner action,” Mack said. “They had their two big guys setting pin downs and try to run off those screens, gain an angle, gain an advantage.”

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 27 points while Nick Richards had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Kentucky. The Wildcats made 7 of 15 shots from behind the arc.

“I thought they shot the ball better than they have all year,” Mack said. “I thought some of their looks were created because of their quickness and their ability to use those screens effectively.”

Kentucky’s offense prevented Louisville from finishing its comeback with a victory.

“We have to be able to do the same things that got us back into the game to finish off the game,” Mack said.