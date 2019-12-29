Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Louisville can't finish in rivalry game against Kentucky

samdraut

When Louisville men’s basketball fell behind by 12 points to its rival early in the second half, it answered with intensity. The Cardinals completed a double-digit comeback at Rupp Arena Dec. 28, but lost to Kentucky 78-70 in overtime after taking the lead several times late in regulation.

Immanuel Quickley hit a corner 3-pointer three minutes into the second half to give Kentucky a 38-26 advantage, forcing Louisville coach Chris Mack to call a timeout. After the timeout, Louisville went on a 14-3 run to close its deficit within one.

Steven Enoch had a three-point-play in the paint, Dwayne Sutton made free throws and Lamarr Kimble capped the run with a pull-up jumper from behind the arc.

“I think in one of the huddles our guys were pissed off,” Mack said. “We became a little tougher on the defensive end. For a while, we let our offensive struggles let Kentucky get out in transition, then they broke our back on a couple offensive rebounds.”

Darius Perry made a game-tying 3-pointer minutes later while Enoch gave Louisville the lead with a shot from behind the arc with 9:33 left in the second half.

The Cardinals took the lead again in regulation when Kimble made a 3-pointer with 3:28 left, but Louisville couldn’t build its lead beyond one possession as Kentucky’s offense answered.

Louisville had a three-point advantage twice in overtime, but Kentucky took advantage of matchup problems to score.

They don’t run a whole lot, they put what they perceive our weaker defenders in runner action,” Mack said. “They had their two big guys setting pin downs and try to run off those screens, gain an angle, gain an advantage.”

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 27 points while Nick Richards had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Kentucky. The Wildcats made 7 of 15 shots from behind the arc.

“I thought they shot the ball better than they have all year,” Mack said. “I thought some of their looks were created because of their quickness and their ability to use those screens effectively.”

Kentucky’s offense prevented Louisville from finishing its comeback with a victory.

“We have to be able to do the same things that got us back into the game to finish off the game,” Mack said.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's Jordan Nwora struggles against Kentucky

samdraut

Junior All-American goes 2 of 10 from the in rivalry game

Recap: Kentucky outlasts Louisville in overtime

samdraut

Cardinals force overtime, but Kentucky answers for rivalry victory.

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky

samdraut

Cardinals face rivalry in final non-conference game of regular season

Dwayne Sutton wants Louisville to set the tone in rivalry

samdraut

Fifth-year senior experienced against Kentucky and rivalry

Louisville desires aggressiveness against Kentucky

samdraut

Experienced team travels to Lexington for rivalry game

Louisville's Chris Mack: Kentucky is "extremely impressive"

samdraut

Cardinals play Kentucky in final game of non-conference schedule

Wish list for Louisville men's basketball

samdraut

Cardinals ranked third heading into final non-conference game

Louisville football's 2010s All-Decade team

samdraut

Best players of the decade for Louisville football

Louisville defense fundamentally focused in bowl practices

samdraut

Cardinals face 18th-ranked rushing offense in Mississippi State

Adonis Boone prepares at left tackle for Louisville's bowl game

samdraut

Adonis Boone replaces Mekhi Becton at left tackle for bowl game