Dwayne Sutton responds for Louisville in ACC win

There wasn’t a specific message for Dwayne Sutton after Louisville men’s basketball lost to Florida State Jan. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville coach Chris Mack doesn’t worry about the fifth-year season, so he didn’t say anything specific to Sutton, who went 1 of 4 from the for three points, in the Cardinals’ second straight loss.

Sutton, a 6-foot-5 forward, had a better performance in Louisville’s 74-58 victory over Miami Jan. 7, finishing with nine points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.

“He’s always going to be doing it for the right reason, he’s always going to play for his teammates,” Mack said. “When he gets close to double figures or scores in double figures, in rebounds the way he did tonight, it changes our team. It’s good to see him respond.”

Sutton has had 10 or more rebounds in three of the last four games and has led Louisville in rebounding seven times this season. The Louisville native surpassed 500 career rebounds in the Cardinals’ victory over Miami.

Mack asks Sutton to be more vocal and more of a leader, something Louisville lacks at times.

“He’s been through so many experiences and guys on the team respect out of him because they know he plays for Louisville and that’s never a question,” Mack said.

Sutton is averaging 8.9 points and 8.8 rebounds this season.

After improving to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play, Louisville travels to South Bend to face Notre Dame Jan. 11. 

