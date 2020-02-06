Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning says Dwayne Sutton doesn’t get enough credit.

The fifth-year senior finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as Louisville men’s basketball defeated Wake Forest 86-76 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 5 for its ninth straight win. Sutton’s fifth double-double of the season helped Louisville rally from a 15-point deficit as Wake Forest built a double-digit advantage in the first half.

“I just go out there and play hard for my team, do whatever it takes to get the job done,” Sutton said.

Manning said Sutton is important for Louisville because of the effort and energy he brings.

“We know what he is as coaches, we know what he brings to the table,” Manning said. “He’s a hard rocking dude, shoots 10 free throws, gets 11 rebounds, 15 points, and they don’t run a lot of plays for him. He goes out there and he makes it happen.”

Sutton has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in 10 games this season, including six times in the last 11 games. He has four or more assists in five games.

Sutton did say there are several plays designed for him, but Louisville coach Chris Mack said Sutton played the way he typically plays as Louisville rallied against Wake Forest.

“Dwayne, he does what he does and that is he plays harder than his opponent,” Mack said.

Sutton made two free throws after being fouled on a drive 84 seconds after halftime to bring Louisville within nine points. He made a 3-pointer a minute later that started a 15-0 run that gave Louisville the lead for good.

Sutton also had a steal with 13 minutes left that led to a transition dunk for a 58-53 lead.