Wish list for Louisville men's basketball

Louisville men’s basketball is 11-1 heading into its final non-conference game of the regular season. The Cardinals travel to Lexington Dec. 28 to face 19-ranked Kentucky.

Consistent Point Guard Play

The Cardinals have shown flashes of brilliance at the point guard position this season, but have yet to find consistent play. Darius Perry has started 12 games, averaging 5.8 points and 4.6 assists in 23.2 minutes.

Perry has looked great in some games, finishing with 10 points and 12 assists against Indiana State along with nine assists and no turnovers in Louisville’s win against USC Upstate, but the junior has struggled as well. He went 1 of 6 from the field with two turnovers against Miami in the season opener and had six turnovers in Louisville’s loss to Texas Tech.

Lamarr Kimble is averaging 18.3 minutes as Perry’s backup. The graduate transfer from St. Joseph’s has a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio, but is shooting 34.1 percent from the field and made just 3 of 14 shots from behind the arc.

After recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, David Johnson has emerged with potential in recent weeks to aid the point guard position. He played 17 minutes against Eastern Kentucky, finishing with five points and two assists, but the freshman also had three turnovers.

Interior Emphasis

Steven Enoch has used his size and skill to be a force in the interior for Louisville. The fifth-year senior is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. Enoch has three double doubles this season.

Malik Williams has worked back into the rotation after breaking his foot in late September. Williams is averaging 16.4 minutes in eight games this season, but has come along in the month of December.

The junior had 13 points and 11 rebounds against Pitt Dec. 6 and scored 11 points against Eastern Kentucky. Williams is averaging 7.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Rivalry Win

Kentucky has dominated its in-state rival this decade. The Wildcats have won 10 of the last 12 meetings against Louisville. John Calipari has lost just twice to Louisville in his time as Kentucky’s head coach, losing at the KFC Yum! Center in 2012 and 2016. Kentucky (8-3) is ranked 19 heading into Louisville’s final non-conference game of the regular season.