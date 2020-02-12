Elizabeth Balogun returns to Louisville lineup

The return of Elizabeth Balogun comes at the right time for Louisville women’s basketball.

After a two-game losing streak, the Cardinals travel to Raleigh to face fourth-ranked NC State Feb. 13. Balogun missed Louisville’s last two games as she competed with Nigeria’s National Team that qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with a win over Mozambique in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia last week.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz was supportive of Balogun as she played for Nigeria, planning to be without the 6-foot-1 guard for several games. Balgoun, who transferred from Georgia Tech after winning ACC Freshman of the Year last season, arrived back in Louisville Monday.

The Cardinals (21-3 overall, 10-2 in the ACC) didn’t change much without Balogun, but dealt with a shallow bench without her and Norika Konno, who suffered a knee injury.

“We aren’t going to change the way we play, knowing that she is gone for two games. If it’s a season-ending injury, we would revamp what we are doing,” Walz said. “But we weren’t going to do that for two games because then it screws everything up.”

Balogun is averaging 8.9 points and five rebounds in 22 games this season. Her 31 made 3-pointers are the second most on the team behind Dana Evans.

Balogun’s perimeter scoring ability helps spread the floor, which creates driving lanes for Evans and Jazmine Jones. Walz said Evans and other players realized how important Balogun is during her absence.

“Sometimes you don’t realize what someone means to you until they are gone,” Walz said. “ t’s not like she is scoring 20 points a night, but you have to respect her ability to shoot the three, the pull-up jump shot, her length, there is a lot that she does intangibly that we are going to benefit from now that she is back.”

Balogun and Yacine Diop split time in the rotation, a combination that allowed Louisville to utilize its depth.

“I talked to Yacine Diop about this on Monday, you can go back and look at our entire season, if Elizabeth played bad, Yacine played well,” Walz said. “If Yacine played bad, Elizabeth played well. Then there were games when they both played well.”