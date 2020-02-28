LouisvilleReport
Louisville wins ACC regular season title outright

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball won’t have to share the ACC regular season title with anyone this year.

The Cardinals (26-3 overall, 15-2 in the ACC) defeated Boston College 68-48 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 27 to clinch the ACC title outright, for the first time in program history. Louisville has shared the regular season title the past two seasons.

“It’s pretty special to win it outright,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “What we have done here in women’s basketball speaks volumes. It’s not just these past three years, it has been the past 13 years. I’m not sure anyone expected that, but we have done a really nice job recruiting.”

The regular season conference title is the program’s first since 2000-01. Louisville is 44-5 in conference games the past three seasons.

Walz said he is extremely proud of what Louisville has accomplished as players have developed in the program.

“We have a lot of players that aren’t your McDonalds All Americans that have done some wonderful things for us,” Walz said. “We have players that have trusted the process.”

Louisville’s senior class of Jazmine Jones, Kylee Shook, Bionca Dunham and Jessica Laemmle tied the program record with 123 wins by a senior class in the victory over Boston College. The seniors set the program record for fewest losses for a senior class, and currently have a record of 123-18 in the past four seasons.

Jones egged on the crowd as it chanted “ACC” in the closing moments against Boston College.

“It feels good, the last couple years we have had to share it,” Jones said. “For this year to be the first-time outright ACC championship, for us to do it our senior year, it feels great.” 

