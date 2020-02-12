Confidence isn't a concern for Louisville after losses

Jeff Walz isn’t worried about his team’s confidence.

After a 10-game winning streak, Louisville women’s basketball has lost consecutive games, losing to Florida State and Syracuse. The Cardinals can end the losing streak with a road game against NC State in Raleigh Feb. 13.

“I don’t worry about confidence, these kids forget within an hour,” Walz said. “They work too hard, our confidence is fine. Now it’s just about getting back to execution and they’re excited to have our whole team back.”

Louisville was without Elizabeth Balogun, who averages 8.9 points, for the last two games. The 6-foot-1 guard played for Nigeria’s National Team in Serbia last week as it qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Cardinals were also without Norika Konno, who is sideline with a knee injury. Walz is unsure if Konno will return this season, but Balogun was back at practice Tuesday.

Louisville didn’t change anything with the absence of Balogun. Walz said she got back into the flow of things when she returned to practice.

Without Balogun and Konno, Walz was hoping to split Louisville’s games against Florida State and Syracuse. The losses don’t change Louisville’s emphasis on taking one day at a time.

“I’m not concerned, it’s one of those that now that we’re back I can see it in our kids’ faces that we are excited with the opportunity Thursday,” Walz said. “What happens on Thursday is not going to dictate the rest of the year.”

Louisville tips off against NC State at 8 p.m.