Elizabeth Balogun returning, Norika Konno status unknown

samdraut

Depth and quality of depth are two different things to Jeff Walz.

Louisville women’s basketball had a shorter rotation in a 67-59 loss to Florida State at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 6 to end the Cardinals’ 13-game winning streak.

Sophomore Elizabeth Balogun, who started 21 games and averages 24.3 minutes this season, wasn’t able to play as she competes for Nigeria’s National Team attempting to qualify for the 2020 Olympics. Norika Konno was unavailable as she recovers from a knee injury.

The Louisville coach wasn’t bothered by relying on others to play extended minutes. Dana Evans, who finished with a team-high 18 points, and Jazmine Jones each played 38 minutes. Kylee Shook and Bionca Dunham both played 34 minutes with the shorter rotation.

Louisville didn’t get in foul trouble against Florida State, so Walz stuck with his starters for a majority of the game.

Balogun is set to return Monday after the Nigerian National Team plays games on Saturday and Sunday. The 6-foot-1 guard plans to arrive back in Louisville Monday evening. She will practice Tuesday before the team leaves Wednesday for its road game against NC State.

Walz said Balogun has been efficient offensively, adding a perimeter scoring ability that creates driving lanes for Jones and Evans.

“What Elizabeth does is she does spread the floor for us, somebody you got to worry about out there shooting the basketball,” Walz said. “She’s another scorer.”

Balogun’s absence as she plays for her national team has been met with support from her collegiate teammates.

“Any one of them, if they ever had a chance to qualify for the Olympics, they all support each other,” Walz said. “We were really excited for her this morning, that was a big win for them.”

Konno visited the doctor again today, Walz said.

“There is no timetable when she will return, if she will return,” Walz said.

