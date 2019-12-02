Evans named National Player of the Week

Dana Evans starts a new week with honors for an impressive performance in Louisville women's basketball's three games in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands last week.

The junior guard was named the espnW National Player of the Week and the ACC Player of the Week after Louisville won all three games at the Paradise Jam tournament. Evans earned Paradise Jam Most Valuable Player (MVP) after Louisville went undefeated in the tournament, which ended with a 72-62 victory over top-ranked Oregon.

Evans averaged 21.3 points while shooting 47 percent from the field in the tournament. She made 11 of 21 shots from behind the arc while making 17 of 18 free throws. She also averaged 4.3 assists.

Evans scored 19 points and made all 10 free throws in Louisville's first game against UT Arlington. A night later, Evans scored a career-high 28 points on 6 of 9 shooting from behind the arc against Oklahoma State. She added five assists in the win.

She capped the week with 17 points and six assists in the victory over Oregon, Louisville's first win over a top-ranked team since 2013.

Louisville travels to face Ohio State on Thursday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. After being ranked eighth last week, Louisville rose to second in the polls released Dec. 2.

Louisville (8-0) moved up six spots to second. It matches the highest ranking in program history. The Cardinals have been ranked second in the Associated Press (AP) polls four times.

Louisville finished November undefeated for the third straight season.