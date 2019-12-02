Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Evans named National Player of the Week

samdraut

Dana Evans starts a new week with honors for an impressive performance in Louisville women's basketball's three games in the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands last week.

The junior guard was named the espnW National Player of the Week and the ACC Player of the Week after Louisville won all three games at the Paradise Jam tournament. Evans earned Paradise Jam Most Valuable Player (MVP) after Louisville went undefeated in the tournament, which ended with a 72-62 victory over top-ranked Oregon.

Evans averaged 21.3 points while shooting 47 percent from the field in the tournament. She made 11 of 21 shots from behind the arc while making 17 of 18 free throws. She also averaged 4.3 assists. 

Evans scored 19 points and made all 10 free throws in Louisville's first game against UT Arlington. A night later, Evans scored a career-high 28 points on 6 of 9 shooting from behind the arc against Oklahoma State. She added five assists in the win.

She capped the week with 17 points and six assists in the victory over Oregon, Louisville's first win over a top-ranked team since 2013. 

Louisville travels to face Ohio State on Thursday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. After being ranked eighth last week, Louisville rose to second in the polls released Dec. 2. 

Louisville (8-0) moved up six spots to second. It matches the highest ranking in program history. The Cardinals have been ranked second in the Associated Press (AP) polls four times.

Louisville finished November undefeated for the third straight season. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Becton wins Jacobs Blocking Trophy

samdraut
0

Junior left tackle first winner in program history

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky

samdraut
0

Cardinals play in-state rival in final game of the regular season

Bowl game represents new season

samdraut
0

Cardinals await bowl game after loss to Kentucky

Satterfield: One game doesn't define a season

samdraut
0

Cardinals blown out by rival in regular season finale

Louisville upsets top-ranked Oregon

samdraut
0

Cardinals knockoff number-one team for second time in program history

Bowden runs over Cardinals

samdraut
0

Kentucky quarterback rushes for 284 yards and four touchdowns

Offense plagued by penalties and fatigue

samdraut
0

Cardinals limited to 318 yards of offense in rivalry loss

Run defense struggles in rivalry

samdraut
0

Cardinals allow 517 rushing yards to Kentucky

Recap: Kentucky blows out Louisville

samdraut
0

Louisville unable to stop rushing attack in rivalry

Rapid Reaction: Kentucky runs over Louisville

samdraut
0

Cardinals can't stop Bowden and Kentucky rushing attack