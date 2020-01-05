Dana Evans hits shot that counts in Louisville's win

Dana Evans kept telling herself that shots would fall, so she was ready to make the biggest shot of the game for Louisville women’s basketball against Duke.

The junior hit a go-ahead 3-pointer at the top of the key with 36 seconds left as the Cardinals defeated Duke 60-55 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 5. Evans missed her first eight shots from behind the arc, but made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Louisville rally from a 13-point deficit for its fifth straight win.

With the Cardinals leading by three points, Duke’s Kyra Lambert hit a game-tying shot with just over a minute left. After a timeout, Louisville worked a possession around the perimeter, setting up a ball screen from forward Bionca Dunham for Evans.

Dunham set a screen, allowing Evans to find space and time to pull up for a long 3-pointer.

“My teammates kept talking to me the whole game saying ‘they’re going to fall, don’t worry about it,’ Jaz and B [Dunham] in particular,” Evans said. “B [Dunham] set the screen and I give her credit for that shot because if she didn’t set that screen, I wouldn’t have had an open three.”

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said Evans spends a ton of time working on her game, so he had no problem with her taking the shot despite the poor shooting performance.

“As a player, you have to have short term memory, that’s if you work on your game,” Walz said. “If you haven’t worked on it where you are consistently making shots in practice, then don’t take them in games.”

Evans finished 4 of 16 from the field with 10 points along with three assists. She went scoreless in the first half, missing all six shots. She said Duke’s length and zone bothered her early on.

“I couldn’t really get any open looks early. I took a couple tough shots that were pretty contested when I should have been more patient,” Evans said.