Dana Evans "puts the time in" to win ACC Player of the Year

samdraut

When Dana Evans saw Jeff Walz was calling, she didn’t know what to expect.

The Louisville women’s basketball coach was calling the junior to share that she had won the ACC Player of the Year Award, which was announced March 3.

“I was getting treatment, so I was like ‘Okay, let’s hope this is good,’” Evans said. “He told me, and I was extremely excited.”

The 5-foot-6 guard is averaging a team-high 17.9 points and 4.2 assists for the team that won the regular season ACC title. Evans has made 81 three-pointers this season, which ranks second in the ACC.

From the ACC Sixth Player of the Year in 2019 to the conference’s player of the year in 2020, Evans progressed throughout the offseason as she prepared for a larger role.

“I used everything as motivation and I knew that it was going to be a completely different team,” Evans said. “I knew I needed to put some more work in.”

Walz said Evans was willing to put the time it takes to develop her game.

“The amount of work that she puts into her game, it’s not an accident,” Walz said. “The kid is in the gym shooting day in and day out, she has worked on her ball handling. She is starting to watch film more.”

Evans played as a reserve last season as fifth-year senior Arica Carter started for a Louisville team that reached the Elite Eight. Evans credited Carter, saying she learned about the point guard position from her.

After averaging 25.9 minutes and 10.4 points per game as a sophomore, Evans plays a team-high 33.6 minutes per game this season in a different role as a starter.

“It was easy coming off the bench, I had a flow for the game already, I could kind of see what was going on,” Evans said. “I always wanted to be a spark.”

Now, Evans provides the spark as a starter.

Walz believes Evans has taken a step forward as a player because her teammates have improved as well.

“When you have other players able and capable to score, it allows you to do what you do and do it well,” Walz said.

