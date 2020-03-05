Louisville Report
Without Asia Durr, Louisville offense relies on multiple scorers

samdraut

Asia Durr is gone, but Louisville women’s basketball is sharing its scoring this season.

Durr’s career ended a year ago with 2,485 career points and 374 three-pointers, leaving a void of a dynamic scorer. The Cardinals (27-3 overall, 16-2 in the ACC) haven’t replaced Durr with one player, instead relying on a variety of contributors.

Dana Evans leads the team with 17.9 points per game, scoring over 20 points in nine games this season. Jazmine Jones has scored in double figures 23 times while shooting 54.7% from the field. Kylee Shook has posted a double-double in five of the last six games. Elizabeth Balogun has scored in double figures 13 times this season while Yacine Diop has in six games.

“This year is different because multiple people can drop 20 plus in a night,” Jones said. “It doesn’t have to be the same person every single night, that’s why I think we are more dangerous than we were last year because of the multiple people that can score the basketball.”

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said his team is harder to guard since it has more scoring options, but Evans and other players don’t quite have the ability to take over a game and get the shots they want at any moment like Durr.

“I think it gives us a more well-rounded approach, but we are going to need everybody to play at their best in order for us to win three games in three days and then go on a run in the NCAA tournament,” Walz said. “We have had success because everybody has been pretty consistent.”

Without a scorer like Durr, Walz says his team can’t have a two or three-minute lull in postseason play. The Cardinals will need to rely on passing and movement to create shots with an offense more centered around team play.

“We have all the components to be one solid team from top to bottom,” Jones said. “This year we are playing as a team and everyone is getting the job done.”

