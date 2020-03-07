Louisville falls to Florida State in ACC semifinals

Louisville women’s basketball rallied from an eight-point deficit, but couldn’t protect a possession lead in the final minute, falling to Florida State 62-60 in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Greensboro March 7. In a game that included 14 lead changes and seven ties, Louisville couldn't quite make enough plays in the closing moments, missing two game-tying shots in the final seconds.

The Cardinals (28-4) held Florida State scoreless for more than six minutes in the fourth quarter to take a two-point lead, but the Seminoles made seven free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal a spot in the conference tournament final.

Dana Evans scored a team-high 16 points along with six assists while Jazmine Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville. Yacine Diop and Kylee Shook each added 10 points.

Florida State scored the game’s first seven points as Louisville was held scoreless until Kylee Shook made a three-pointer from the wing three-and-a-half minutes into the first quarter. Shook hit another shot from behind the arc as Louisville pulled within two points before suffering another scoring drought that lasted for more than two minutes to in the first quarter.

The Cardinals shot 4 of 17 from the field in the opening quarter and trailed by eight points following a 6-0 Florida State run.

Evans had a scoring outburst to bring Louisville back into the game. Evans made two three-pointers as she scored eight straight points and Yacine Diop made a turnaround jumper following an offensive rebound to give Louisville its first lead to cap a 10-0 run four minutes into the second quarter.

Louisville went more than three minutes without scoring until Evans went coast-to-coast and scored as time expired in the first half to tie the game.

River Baldwin completed a three-point-play to cap a 10-0 run that gave Florida State a 42-35 lead midway through the third quarter. After being held scoreless for more than three minutes, Mykasa Robinson ended Louisville’s drought with a layup.

Kiah Gillespie extended Florida State’s advantage to eight points before Diop had the final basket of the third quarter on a three-pointer from the top of the key.

Louisville held Florida State scoreless for more than six minutes to start the fourth quarter. Jazmine Jones grabbed an offensive rebound and had a put-back for a 50-48 lead.

Gillespie tied the game with a basket and Sammie Puisis made a three-pointer with just under three minutes left to give Florida State a one-point lead.

Shook found Jones for a backdoor cut to return the lead to Louisville with 1:55 left.

After Florida State answered with a basket, Shook answered with a jumper with 37 seconds left to give Louisville a 56-55 lead. Gillespie was fouled on Florida State’s next possession, but was unable to shoot the ensuing free throws due to injury.

Kourtney Weber made both free throws in place of Gillespie with 26 seconds left to return the lead to Florida. The Cardinals had a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass following a timeout.

Nicki Ekhomu made two free throws after the turnover, but Evans brought Louisville within a point with a driving layup. Nausia Woolfolk made another two free throws for Florida State.

Jones made a pull-up jumper with eight seconds left to cut Louisville’s deficit to 61-60.

Ekhomu made one free throw with seven seconds left, but missed the second attempt and Jones rebounded the ball, setting up one final chance for Louisville with 6.9 seconds left.

The Cardinals advanced the ball up the floor with a timeout. Evans had a drive into the lane, but missed the shot and Jones couldn’t get a tip-in to fall.