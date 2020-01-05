Louisville offense struggles in win against Duke

Louisville women’s basketball struggled offensively against Duke Jan. 5 at the KFC Yum! Center, but rallied from a 13-point deficit to 60-55 for its fifth straight victory. The Cardinals shot 39.7 percent from the field and went 5 of 22 from behind the arc in their lowest point total this season.

Jazmine Jones carried Louisville offensively, going 9 of 14 from the field for 26 points along with 10 rebounds. Dana Evans went 4 of 16 from the field, but made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left to give Louisville the lead for good.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz thought his team had some good shots and missed on good looks, but also got stagnant offensively.

“We have a habit when somebody else gets the ball on our team to stand and watch. We keep talking, you have to move without the basketball,” Walz said. “When someone drives a gap and creates, causes a defensive player to shift, you have to shift to the open area so we can get you the ball.”

Louisville desperately needed someone offensively in the first quarter as Duke jumped out to a 12-2 lead within the first four minutes. Jones led Louisville in the first 10 minutes, scoring 10 points while the rest of the team was 1 of 9 from the field.

“In the first quarter especially she [Jones] scored the ball for us, she was attacking to get into gaps and really did a nice job,” Walz said.

The Cardinals went 2 of 13 on 3-point attempts in the first half, trailing Duke by six points. Walz said the team will break down film to see what adjustments can be made. He wants his team to more active offensively without the ball.