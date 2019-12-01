Louisville upsets top-ranked Oregon

Louisville women’s basketball notched a signature win before November ended.

The Cardinals defeated top-ranked Oregon 72-62 in the final game of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Nov. 30. Kylee Shook finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Louisville’s first victory over a number-one ranked team since 2013.

Dana Evans scored 17 points while Elizabeth Balogun added 11 points for Louisville. Jazmine Jones finished with 10 points as the Cardinals improved to 8-0 this season.

After Oregon led by 11 points in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the Ducks by 16 points in the second quarter. A jumper by Evans with 2:51 left before halftime tied the game at 30-30.

Evans made a 3-pointer to give Louisville a 35-32 lead while Shook scored the final basket of the first half.

Shook hit a shot from behind the arc early in the third quarter as Louisville extended its lead to double digits. Louisville took its largest lead on a jumper by Norika Konno with 7:32 left in the third quarter for a 44-32 advantage.

Oregon closed with two possessions with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter after Satou Sabally made a pair of free throws to cut Louisville’s lead to 61-55. Louisville answered as Jones scored in transition and Evans followed with a 3-pointer on the Cardinals’ next possession.

The Cardinals defeated UT Arlington and Oklahoma State in the first two days of the Paradise Jam. With the victory over top-ranked Oregon, Louisville snapped a five-game losing streak to number-one ranked teams.

Louisville defeated top-ranked Baylor 82-81 in the NCAA tournament March 31, 2013.