Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Louisville seeking consistency in road trip to Miami

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball continues in conference play with a road game against Miami Jan. 9 after improving to 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) last Sunday with a victory over Duke. Louisville head coach Jeff Walz says conference schedule is a grind, and the Cardinals (14-1) need to continue work toward consistency.

Walz said his team will need to rebound the ball against Miami.

“It is something we haven’t done well in the past three games,” Walz said. “It is uncharacteristic of us.”

The Cardinals want to keep Beatrice Mompremier off the glass. The senior is third in the ACC with 10.4 rebounds per game. Mompremier was an Associated Press and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention a year ago and was chosen as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year by the head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel.

Mompremier is averaging 16.3 points on 51.2 percent shooting from the field this season. She has seven double doubles. Walz said Louisville is preparing as if Mompremier will play. She didn’t play against Florida State last Sunday due to a foot injury.

“She is a very talented basketball player,” Walz said.

Miami (9-5) has the fourth toughest schedule in the country. Four of the Hurricanes five losses have come against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Jones reaches 1,000 points

Jazmine Jones became the 30 student-athlete in program history to reach 1,000 career points, scoring 26 points against Duke Jan. 5. Jones went 9 of 14 from the field to lead Louisville scorers.

“I was being aggressive, doing what I know how to do,” Jones said. “Playing within our system and being aggressive with my touches.”

Jones notched her third double-double of her career with 10 rebounds against Duke. Walz hopes the senior can continued to play with energy and intensity.

He said Jones has improved each year at Louisville.

“It has been a journey,” Walz said. It’s one of the things that you talk to players about when they come in as freshmen, ‘everything is not going to be easy, you have to keep grinding and working.’ She had an up-and-down freshman year.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville's David Johnson and Samuell Williamson playing through mistakes

samdraut

Freshmen Williamson and Johnson add to Louisville's depth and rotation

Ryan McMahon role changing for Louisville as reserve

samdraut

Ryan McMahon helped Louisville defeat Miami by adding emotion and energy

Chris Mack: "We have to figure out why we are good"

samdraut

Louisville coach Chris Mack wants his team to figure out why it is good

Darius Perry's play leads Louisville in victory against Miami

samdraut

Darius Perry directed Louisville's offense in the second half as Miami rallied

Louisville's Jordan Nwora responds after poor performance

samdraut

Jordan Nwora is doing more than scoring for Louisville in conference play

Louisville snaps two-game losing streak by outlasting Miami

samdraut

Louisville built a 20-point lead in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami

samdraut

Cardinals host Hurricanes in rematch of season opener

Chris Mack wants resiliency from Louisville

samdraut

Cardinals have lost two straight games, host Miami

Louisville offense struggles in win against Duke

samdraut

Cardinals shoot 39.7 percent from the field in conference victory

Dana Evans hits shot that counts in Louisville's win

samdraut

Evans hits go-ahead 3-pointer for Louisville's fifth straight win