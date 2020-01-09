Louisville women’s basketball continues in conference play with a road game against Miami Jan. 9 after improving to 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) last Sunday with a victory over Duke. Louisville head coach Jeff Walz says conference schedule is a grind, and the Cardinals (14-1) need to continue work toward consistency.

Walz said his team will need to rebound the ball against Miami.

“It is something we haven’t done well in the past three games,” Walz said. “It is uncharacteristic of us.”

The Cardinals want to keep Beatrice Mompremier off the glass. The senior is third in the ACC with 10.4 rebounds per game. Mompremier was an Associated Press and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention a year ago and was chosen as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year by the head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel.

Mompremier is averaging 16.3 points on 51.2 percent shooting from the field this season. She has seven double doubles. Walz said Louisville is preparing as if Mompremier will play. She didn’t play against Florida State last Sunday due to a foot injury.

“She is a very talented basketball player,” Walz said.

Miami (9-5) has the fourth toughest schedule in the country. Four of the Hurricanes five losses have come against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Jones reaches 1,000 points

Jazmine Jones became the 30 student-athlete in program history to reach 1,000 career points, scoring 26 points against Duke Jan. 5. Jones went 9 of 14 from the field to lead Louisville scorers.

“I was being aggressive, doing what I know how to do,” Jones said. “Playing within our system and being aggressive with my touches.”

Jones notched her third double-double of her career with 10 rebounds against Duke. Walz hopes the senior can continued to play with energy and intensity.

He said Jones has improved each year at Louisville.

“It has been a journey,” Walz said. It’s one of the things that you talk to players about when they come in as freshmen, ‘everything is not going to be easy, you have to keep grinding and working.’ She had an up-and-down freshman year.”