Louisville Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Louisville wins ninth straight game with ACC road victory

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball won its ninth straight game with an 81-70 victory over Boston College Jan. 16 in Chestnut Hill. The Cardinals (17-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC) shot 57.7 percent from the field, making 11 of 17 shots from behind the arc.

Dana Evans went 7 of 10 on 3-point attempts, finishing with 27 points along with four assists for Louisville. Jazmine Jones finished with 12 points and seven assists. Kylee Shook and Yacine Diop each added 12 points.

Elizabeth Balogun, who finished with 10 points, gave Louisville the lead for good on a layup two minutes and 40 seconds into the first quarter after the teams split the opening 14 points.

Jaelyn Batts scored on Boston College’s final possession of the first quarter to cut Louisville’s lead to one point.

Evans made a 3-pointer on an assist from Mykasa Robinson in transition and Jones made a jumper on Louisville’s next possession to extend the advantage to double digits late in the first half. The Cardinals outscored Boston College by nine points in the second quarter.

After leading by 10 points at halftime, Louisville’s lead was cut to two possessions when Makayla Dickens made a shot from behind the arc three minutes into the third quarter. Shook answered with a jumper on Louisville’s next possession as the Cardinals rebuilt their lead to double digits.

Evans made a 3-pointer for Louisville’s largest lead, 15 points, early in the fourth quarter. Boston College never returned its deficit to single digits. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville faces third-ranked Duke at Cameron Indoor

Cardinals look to limit Duke's offensive rebounding, preparing for a "tenacious" defense

samdraut

David Johnson continues to progress for Louisville backcourt

Freshman plays a career high 20 minutes against Pitt, scores 11 points

samdraut

Jeff Walz wants faster tempo for Louisville offense

Cardinals defense holding opponents to 57 points per game, offense needs better pace

samdraut

Louisville signees Van Lith and Cochran named to Naismith list

Louisville 2020 signees receiving national recognition for senior seasons

samdraut

Bionca Dunham is Louisville's defensive voice

Senior leads Louisville's defense, contributing in other ways

samdraut

Jeff Walz previews Louisville's game against Boston College

Cardinals are 5-0 in the ACC for the second straight year

samdraut

Louisville escapes with ACC win against Pitt

Louisville struggles offensively, but rallies to force overtime in road game against Pitt

samdraut

Louisville focused on Pitt in ACC road test

The Cardinals aren't looking ahead to second-ranked Duke, focusing on road game against Pitt

samdraut

Ryan McMahon sees reserve role as an advantage for Louisville

Fifth-year senior adds depth to guard rotation as bench player

samdraut

No common denominator for Louisville's opponents' comebacks

Cardinals have struggle to maintain leads in victories against Miami and Notre Dame

samdraut