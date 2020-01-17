Louisville wins ninth straight game with ACC road victory

Louisville women’s basketball won its ninth straight game with an 81-70 victory over Boston College Jan. 16 in Chestnut Hill. The Cardinals (17-1 overall, 6-0 in the ACC) shot 57.7 percent from the field, making 11 of 17 shots from behind the arc.

Dana Evans went 7 of 10 on 3-point attempts, finishing with 27 points along with four assists for Louisville. Jazmine Jones finished with 12 points and seven assists. Kylee Shook and Yacine Diop each added 12 points.

Elizabeth Balogun, who finished with 10 points, gave Louisville the lead for good on a layup two minutes and 40 seconds into the first quarter after the teams split the opening 14 points.

Jaelyn Batts scored on Boston College’s final possession of the first quarter to cut Louisville’s lead to one point.

Evans made a 3-pointer on an assist from Mykasa Robinson in transition and Jones made a jumper on Louisville’s next possession to extend the advantage to double digits late in the first half. The Cardinals outscored Boston College by nine points in the second quarter.

After leading by 10 points at halftime, Louisville’s lead was cut to two possessions when Makayla Dickens made a shot from behind the arc three minutes into the third quarter. Shook answered with a jumper on Louisville’s next possession as the Cardinals rebuilt their lead to double digits.

Evans made a 3-pointer for Louisville’s largest lead, 15 points, early in the fourth quarter. Boston College never returned its deficit to single digits.