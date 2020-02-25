Kylee Shook selected as semifinals for Defensive Player of the Year

Kylee Shook was announced as a semifinalist for the 2020 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club Feb. 25. The 6-foot-4 forward for Louisville women’s basketball was one of 10 players selected to the list.

Shook, a senior, was the only player from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) included in semifinalist’s list. She has 80 blocks this season, the most in a single season in program history. Yuliya Tokoya had 59 blocks in 2006-07 for the Cardinals, a record Shook surpassed with three blocks against Syracuse.

Shook is Louisville’s all-time leader with 217 career blocks. Shook broke Angel McCoughtry’s record of 162 blocks in a career with six blocks against UT Martin.

She leads the ACC and ranks 11 in the NCAA with 2.9 blocks per game. Her 3.1 blocks per game in conference play leads the league by more than a half a block.

Shook is averaging 9.6 points and 8.0 rebounds this season. Her 8.0 rebounds per game ranks seventh in the ACC.

She had three consecutive double doubles in November and has nine during her senior year.

The finalists for the award will be announced March 13. The winner is set to be announced April 4.