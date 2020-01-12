Jeff Walz wants situational improvement for Louisville

Louisville women’s basketball showed its ability to execute situationally in a 75-61 victory over Wake Forest at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 12, but coach Jeff Walz wants his team to have a better understanding of when things need to happen.

“If we want a chance to compete at the highest, we got to get a little bit smarter basketball as its going,” Walz said. “We go through situations in practice, now I just need them to carry it over.”

The Cardinals ended the first half on a 10-0 run, closing out the final 41 seconds with six unanswered points.

Dana Evans, who finished with a team-high 20 points, made a pair of free throws following a drive into the lane after Walz told his team he wanted “two for one” as quick as possible.

After Evans’ free throws, Louisville set into its press, forcing a turnover, a steal by Evans. Elizabeth Balogun had a fast break layup on an assist from Evans with 30 seconds left before halftime.

Evans had another steal with 22 seconds left as Wake Forest struggled against Louisville’s press.

Louisville held for one shot in the closing moments of the first half. Wake Forest switched defenses, but the Cardinals recognized it.

Jazmine Jones, who scored 18 points, cut behind Wake Forest’s zone, setting up a lob from Evans for an alley-oop layup to give Louisville a 38-23 lead at halftime.

“I was very impressed with our basketball IQ to end the half,” Walz said. “We executed a play perfect, I was really excited about because we have struggled at that in the past when there are switches from man to zone, but we got into it, we got set and we scored.”

Walz was less than impressed in other situations in Louisville’s eighth straight win.

“We have to pay attention, we have to understand the game clock, the shot clock,” Walz said.