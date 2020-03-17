Louisville finishes season ranked sixth in national polls

Louisville women’s basketball finished the 2019-20 season ranked sixth nationally in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll. After winning the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship outright for the first time in program history, the Cardinals (28-4) lost to Florida State in the semifinals of the conference tournament March 7.

The NCAA tournament was canceled last week due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Louisville has remained in the AP and UA Today Coaches Top 10 for 59 straight polls, which is a program record.

Ranking Team Record 1 South Carolina 32-1 2 Oregon 31-2 3 Baylor 28-2 4 Maryland 28-4 5 Connecticut 29-3 6 Louisville 28-4 7 Stanford 27-6 8 NC State 28-4 9 Mississippi State 27-6 10 UCLA 26-5

Louisville rose to second nationally in the polls this season after a victory over then number-one ranked Oregon on Nov. 30 in the Paradise Jam.

The Cardinals secured their third straight ACC regular season title with a victory over Boston College in February. After sharing the regular season conference title the previous two seasons, Louisville won the conference regular season title outright, the first time since 2000-01 when Louisville won the Conference USA regular season championship.

Bionca Dunham, Jazmine Jones, Kylee Shook and Jessica Laemmle became to the third straight senior class to conclude their career as the most accomplished class in program history with 125 wins. The four seniors went 125-19 in their four seasons at Louisville.

Dana Evans was named ACC Player of the Year while Shook earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Evans, Shook and Jones were selected as first-team All-ACC earlier this month.