Team success leads to individual accolades for Louisville

Without team success, it’s hard to have individual success.

Louisville women’s basketball had both during the regular season.

The Cardinals (27-3 overall, 16-2 in the ACC) won the ACC regular season title outright for the first time in program history after sharing the conference title each of the past two seasons. Dana Evans, Louisville’s leading scorer, was announced as the ACC Player of the Year while Kylee Shook was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year March 3.

Evans, Shook and Jazmine Jones were all selected as First-Team All-ACC as well.

Evans, a junior, ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring while shooting 42.2% on shots from behind the arc. The junior guard is second in the ACC with 81 three-pointers.

Shook leads the ACC in blocks with 83 this season along with 10.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Jones is Louisville’s second-leading scorer with 14.1 points per game while shooting 54.7% from the field.

“We focus on team awards like winning the ACC regular season, winning the ACC tournament, getting to a Final Four and possibly winning a national championship,” Jones said. “That’s what we focus on and the individual awards come with that.”

Evans became the third player from Louisville to earn ACC Player of the Year. Asia Durr won the award the past two seasons and Myisha Hines-Allen earned the honor in 2015-16.

Walz said the players around Evans, and former players around Hines-Allen and Durr helped them win the individual award.

“They have all been blessed to have wonderful players to play with,” Walz said. “One person can’t earn that award by themselves.”

“It was an honor to win the award, but I wouldn’t have gotten the award if it wasn’t for the team because individual accolades comes with team success,” Evans said.

Walz says Shook is an example that shows if players are willing to put the time in, they can succeed. Shook averaged just over 13 minutes a game during her first two seasons at Louisville.

She finishes her career as the program leader in blocked shots. Shook was one of 10 players selected as a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

“What a ride it has been for her from her freshman year to now her senior year,” Walz said. “The consistency she has been playing with, just how she approaches every single game.”

Jones has played 142 games in her career, which ties Hines-Allen and Shoni Schimmel for most games played in program history. After averaging 7.6 points per game last season, Jones has nearly doubled her scoring output this year.

The 6-foot guard started every game as a sophomore and junior, but became a more potent scoring threat in her final year. Her field goal percentage ranks fifth in the ACC while improving her three-point shooting from a year ago by 11%.

“It comes with all the hard work that they put in every single day,” Jones said. “Watching film, being in the gym and continuing the grind we have had all summer.”

Walz doesn’t consider Jones and Shook as overachievers as their careers come to a close.

“They did not come in here as freshmen and all of a sudden exploded onto the scene,” Walz said. “They have trusted the process. It is called player development.”