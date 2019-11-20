Louisville prepares for tough stretch

Seven games in 18 days might be a player’s dream, but Louisville women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz thinks its going to test his team.

“It’s two-and-a-half weeks of some pretty darn good basketball,” Walz said. “It’s not going to define our season by no means, but I think it’s going to give us a good idea of where we are at this point in time.”

Louisville hosts Chattanooga Nov. 21 and Boise State Nov. 24 before playing three games in three days the following week. The Cardinals play UT Arlington, Oklahoma State and Oregon on consecutive days in the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Island Nov. 28 to 30.

Without practice time on the floor, Walz thinks players are going to be separated by who can handle the mental side of preparation.

“It’s going to be some learning for us because we aren’t going to have the normal prep time to get prepared for a game,” Walz said. “You’re going to have to go from one game, flip a switch to the next game. You’re going to have a lot preparation in the classroom instead of on the court.”

Walz expects there to be ups and downs throughout the season because of the newcomers. Kylee Shook is set in the starting lineup against Chattanooga in place of Elizabeth Dixon. Shook had five blocks against Central Michigan last week.

“It’s not going to look as pretty and as easy as it did last year because we are trying to get adjusted,” Walz said.