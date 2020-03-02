Louisville Report
Dana Evans, Jazmine Jones, Kylee Shook named All-ACC

samdraut

A trio of players for Louisville women’s basketball earned All-ACC honors.

Dana Evans, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook were named All-ACC First Team, the league announced March 2. Jones and Shook were also named to the ACC All-Defensive Team.

Evans and Jones were included in the All-ACC First Team by Blue Ribbon Panel and the Coaches. Shook was named All-ACC First Team by the Blue Ribbon Panel while being selected by the coaches as All-ACC Second Team.

Evans, a junior guard, ranks second in the conference with 17.9 points per game. She has scored more than 20 points in nine games this season. Evans has made 81 shots from behind the arc, which ranks second in the conference and 16 nationally.

She ranks eighth in the ACC with 4.3 assists per game along with a 1.72 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Jones has grown into a larger role during her senior season. The 6-foot guard is Louisville’s second leading scorer while shooting 54.7% from the field, which ranks seventh in the ACC. She also averages 1.8 steals per game as a perimeter defender.

Jones is tied with Myisha Hines-Allen and Shoni Schimmel for most games played in program history.

Shook became Louisville’s all-time leader in blocked shots earlier this season. She has 220 career blocks and 83 blocks this season, a program single-season record. The 6-foot-4 forward is averaging 10.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while leading the ACC in blocks.

Shook ended the regular season with four straight double doubles.

The Cardinals (27-3 overall, 16-2 in the ACC) begin ACC Tournament play against the winner of Syracuse or Virginia in Greensboro March 6. 

